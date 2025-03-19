BioWorld - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors disclosed in Beigene patent

March 19, 2025
Beigene Switzerland GmbH has divulged CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents