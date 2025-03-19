BioWorld - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Cancer

Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals discovers new PI3Kα allosteric inhibitors

March 19, 2025
Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has described phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα, H1047R mutant) allosteric inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
