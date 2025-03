Biopharma deals February 2025

GSK’s $1.15B Idrx buyout leads slow M&A market as deals stay strong

Biopharma deal activity climbed in early 2025, reaching $37.38 billion in the first two months, up from $35.66 billion a year ago. February saw $8.76 billion in deals, down 69% from January’s $28.63 billion, which included 11 transactions valued at $1 billion or more. Early 2025 saw the second-highest biopharma deal total on record, trailing only the $42.19 billion logged in the first two months of 2022.