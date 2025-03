Taiho acquiring Araris in $1.14B ADC deal

The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) juggernaut powers on, with Japan’s Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. set to acquire Araris Biotech AG for up to $1.14 billion. Of that, $400 million will be up front, with the remainder tied to milestones with a maximum value of $740 million, around the progress of three ADCs for treating solid and hematological cancers.