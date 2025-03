Respiratory

Efficient TGF-β mRNA delivery to mouse lung parenchyma via ionizable amphiphilic Janus dendrimers

Several lung conditions, such as acute lung injury, require the targeted delivery of pharmacological agents to the lower lung. However, the administration of complex biologics, such as anti-inflammatory cytokine mRNA, to the injury site in the lower lungs is particularly challenging, frequently leading to poor specificity and uneven distribution.