Cancer

Dual-nuclide biodistribution and therapeutic potential of CD44v6 antibody-based radiotherapy for ATC

Anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC) is a rare but aggressive form of thyroid cancer, accounting for nearly 50% of thyroid cancer-related deaths. Given its poor prognosis, the identification of new therapeutic strategies is a critical medical need. Molecular radiotherapy is an emerging field in oncology, and CD44v6, a cell surface antigen overexpressed in several cancers, has been proposed as a promising target for ATC treatment.