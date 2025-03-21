BioWorld - Friday, March 21, 2025
Cancer

Juno Therapeutics patents new DNA-PK inhibitors

March 21, 2025
Juno Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
