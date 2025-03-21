BioWorld - Friday, March 21, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

Agios Pharmaceuticals divulges new PAH stabilizers for phenylketonuria

March 21, 2025
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has synthesized phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) R408W mutant stabilizers reported to be useful for the treatment of phenylketonuria.
