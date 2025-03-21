BioWorld - Friday, March 21, 2025
Infection

Nucleoside prodrugs for viral infections disclosed in Gilead patent

March 21, 2025
Gilead Sciences Inc. has divulged nucleoside prodrugs reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections.
