AI reads cancer cells’ 3D shape to predict their drug response

Scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in the U.K. are developing a technology that analyzes, in vitro, how the 3D morphology of cancer cells changes when exposed to a compound, using AI to predict their response to new treatments. The researchers estimate that their methodology could accelerate drug development by 6 years, by ruling out unsuccessful drugs and thus reducing the number of preclinical trials.