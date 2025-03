Infection

New symptomatic, immune-competent neonatal mouse model of dengue virus infection

Dengue virus (DENV) is a member of the flavivirus family causing dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease that can be life-threatening. Despite DENV’s widespread presence in over 80 countries and the significant health burden posed by the infection, there is still a critical need for therapeutics and vaccines, with current treatment options only providing supportive care.