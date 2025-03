Biomarkers

DACH1 variant linked to new neurodevelopmental syndrome

Branchio-Oto-Renal syndrome 1 (BOR1) is caused by pathogenic variants in the EYA1 gene, and the gene behind the pathogenesis of BOR2 is SIX5. Growing evidence exists regarding GATA and PAX-SIX-EYA-DACH transcriptional networks playing a key role in normal development. A case report of a patient harboring a new variant in the DACH1 gene was recently presented.