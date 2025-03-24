BioWorld - Monday, March 24, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Tyligand Bioscience discovers new KRAS mutant inhibitors for cancer

March 24, 2025
Tyligand Bioscience Ltd. has patented GTPase KRAS (mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents