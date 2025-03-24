BioWorld - Monday, March 24, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Scinnohub Pharmaceutical patents new PRMT5 inhibitors

March 24, 2025
New protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors are detailed in a Scinnohub Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. patent and described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
