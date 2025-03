Unity eyes path forward for UBX-1325 despite missed DME endpoint

Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) sank 28.8% to close at $1.30 March 24 as a top-line readout of its phase IIb Aspire study testing UBX-1325 head-to-head against aflibercept in diabetic macular edema (DME) fell short of statistical noninferiority on the primary analysis endpoint. But that’s not the full story, according to company executives, who have plans for moving the senolytic Bcl-xL inhibitor into late-stage studies.