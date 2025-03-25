BioWorld - Tuesday, March 25, 2025
CDC’s ACIP meeting rescheduled

March 24, 2025
By Karen Carey
A meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was rescheduled for April 15-16, according to the Federal Register.
