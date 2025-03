Have kit, will travel further: Telix PET-imaging agent approved by FDA

The U.S. FDA’s approval of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s kit for preparing prostate-specific membrane antigen-PET imaging for prostate cancer widens the opportunities for patients who live far away from large hospitals. The FDA’s nod for the imaging agent, TLX007-CDx, now branded as Gozellix, has a long shelf life and needs less equipment and preparation compared to some other agents.