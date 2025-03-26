BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Newco news
Hillstar launches with $67M series A to target TRBV9+ T cells
March 25, 2025
By
Brian Orelli
Hillstar Bio came out of stealth mode, announcing a $67 million series A financing round with investors including Droia Ventures, Frazier Life Sciences, Novo Holdings A/S and Lifearc Ventures.
