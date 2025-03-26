BioWorld - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Nature Cell wins FDA breakthrough designation of Jointstem

March 25, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Nature Cell Co. Ltd. won U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation of its autologous adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy, Jointstem, March 20, becoming the first Korean company to earn the label in the field of cell therapy.
