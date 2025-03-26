BioWorld - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Regulatory actions for March 25, 2025

March 25, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Cstone, GSK, Junshi, Nature Cell, Sungen, Tonix.
