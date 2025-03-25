BioWorld - Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

AI-based spatial omics unveils molecular talks in tumors

March 25, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
The three-dimensional analysis of cell types and their locations by spatial transcriptomics provides key information of their interactions within tissues or organs. Based on this technology, scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute have developed an AI tool called Nichecompass, which shows a comprehensive view of the cancer microenvironments, the different cells, their locations, and how they communicate with each other through different molecules inside the tumor. This AI could process data in an hour and compare samples before and after a treatment.
BioWorld Science Artificial intelligence Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Omics Cancer