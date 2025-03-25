Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

AI-based spatial omics unveils molecular talks in tumors

The three-dimensional analysis of cell types and their locations by spatial transcriptomics provides key information of their interactions within tissues or organs. Based on this technology, scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute have developed an AI tool called Nichecompass, which shows a comprehensive view of the cancer microenvironments, the different cells, their locations, and how they communicate with each other through different molecules inside the tumor. This AI could process data in an hour and compare samples before and after a treatment.