Biomarkers

CR1 variants tied to focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, study shows

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a kidney disease that leads to renal failure, and it affects individuals from different ancestries, the highest prevalence being among African and African American populations. DNA samples from 726 patients with FSGS were obtained and DNA sequencing was performed in the search of mutations tied to FSGS compared to a large pool of control populations.