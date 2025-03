Neurology/psychiatric

Irodanoprost improves muscle function and histology in experimental DMD

Prostaglandins induce the regeneration of muscle in rodents and humans through the prostaglandin E2 receptor EP4 subtype receptor, but this therapeutic pathway's potential is limited due to systemic tolerability. Researchers from Mesentech Inc. recently presented new results on their prostaglandin E2 receptor EP4 subtype receptor agonist irodanoprost trying to address this limitation issue.