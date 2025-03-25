Neurology/psychiatric

Neuronos raises funding to advance NO-regulating therapy for autism

Neuronos Ltd., a subsidiary of Beyond Air Inc.’s, has secured an initial $2 million in equity financing from private investors as part of a larger funding round. This investment will accelerate the preclinical development of Neuronos’s small-molecule drug for autism that leverages the regulation of nitric oxide (NO) levels in the brain. The company’s small-molecule therapy is based on research from Hebrew University.