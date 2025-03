Immune

MTH1 inhibition for treating allergic airway inflammation

Asthma affects about 300 million people worldwide. Inflammation in asthma may drive irreversible airway remodeling due to subepithelial fibrosis, extracellular matrix degradation and increased smooth muscle cell mass levels, among others. In vitro and in vivo assays were performed to test MutT homolog 1 (MTH1) as a therapeutic target in allergic airway inflammation.