Cancer

Increased HKDC1 and phosphorylated RBBP5 emerge as potential targets and prognostic markers in HCC

Metabolic reprogramming in cancer involves glycolytic enzymes acquiring noncanonical functions and acting as protein kinases, which contribute to tumor progression and present new therapeutic opportunities. While hexokinase domain-containing protein 1 (HKDC1), a hexokinase family member, has been implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion, its nonmetabolic roles remain poorly understood.