Respiratory

Roche discloses new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Scientists from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have patented NLRP3 inflammasome and interleukin-1β (IL1B; IL-1β) release inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.