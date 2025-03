Cancer

Chinese scientists describe new inhibitors of EGFR protein kinase drug-resistant mutants

Researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry have divulged EGFR (L858R/T790M/C797S triple mutant) and EGFR (del19/T790M/C797S triple mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.