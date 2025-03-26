Riding the Wave, exon skipper sails toward DMD filing

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. plans to file with the U.S. FDA for accelerated approval of WVE-N531, an exon skipping oligonucleotide for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 53 skipping, a decision based on favorable data from the phase II Forward-53 study. The analysis was conducted after 48 weeks of treatment with 10 mg/kg of the drug dosed every two weeks. Forward-53 achieved all trial goals, turning up sustained exon skipping, muscle concentrations, and dystrophin restoration through 48 weeks and a 61-day tissue half-life that supports giving the DMD therapy once a month.