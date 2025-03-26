BioWorld - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Riding the Wave, exon skipper sails toward DMD filing

March 26, 2025
By Randy Osborne
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. plans to file with the U.S. FDA for accelerated approval of WVE-N531, an exon skipping oligonucleotide for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 53 skipping, a decision based on favorable data from the phase II Forward-53 study. The analysis was conducted after 48 weeks of treatment with 10 mg/kg of the drug dosed every two weeks. Forward-53 achieved all trial goals, turning up sustained exon skipping, muscle concentrations, and dystrophin restoration through 48 weeks and a 61-day tissue half-life that supports giving the DMD therapy once a month.
