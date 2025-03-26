BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Home
» Disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drugs are ‘drivers of change’
Disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drugs are ‘drivers of change’
March 26, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
The first disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s may have limited utility in some senses, but they will be a force for change, providing momentum and altering the way governments as payers, and health systems as carers, think about the disease.
BioWorld
Aging
Neurology/psychiatric
Antibody
Europe
U.S.