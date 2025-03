First Prader-Willi treatment Vykat XR FDA-approved: Soleno soars

Becoming the first treatment for rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome, breakthrough therapy drug DCCR (diazoxide choline) gained U.S FDA approval as Vykat XR the evening before March 27, its PDUFA date, sending shares of developer Soleno Therapeutics Inc. up 34% in pre-market trading.