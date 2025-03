Come what May: Equillium marches on with itolizumab in GVHD

Equillium Inc. is forging ahead with regulatory plans for itolizumab in first-line treatment of patients with acute graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD), despite a phase III disappointment. Shares of the La Jolla, Calif.-based firm (NASDAQ:EQ) closed March 27 at 46 cents, down 29 cents, or 39%, on top-line data from the Equator study testing itolizumab, which is designed to target the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway.