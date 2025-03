Cancer

YBX1 targeting sensitizes HCC cells to ferroptosis

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) represents about 90% of all cases of liver cancer and has a poor prognosis, with a 5-year survival rate of about 18%. Previous findings had shown that RNA 5-methylcytosine (m5C) plays an important role in HCC progression, where the impairment of ferroptosis plays a crucial role in HCC progression.