Neurology/psychiatric

Satellos Bioscience patents new AAK1 inhibitors

March 26, 2025
Work at Satellos Bioscience Inc. has led to the identification of new AP2-associated protein kinase 1 (AAK1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of muscular dystrophy.
