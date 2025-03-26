BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in review
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Satellos Bioscience patents new AAK1 inhibitors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Neurology/psychiatric
Satellos Bioscience patents new AAK1 inhibitors
March 26, 2025
Work at Satellos Bioscience Inc. has led to the identification of new AP2-associated protein kinase 1 (AAK1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of muscular dystrophy.
BioWorld Science
Neurology/psychiatric
Patents