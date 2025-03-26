BioWorld - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Opthea in freefall after phase III fail in wet AMD

March 25, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Opthea Ltd. is considering its options after lead candidate sozinibercept (OPT-302) failed the phase III Coast trial in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The global Coast phase III trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of intravitreally administered 2-mg sozinibercept every four or eight weeks in combination with 2-mg aflibercept every eight weeks after a loading phase for the treatment of wet AMD. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of mean change in best corrected visual acuity from baseline to week 52.
