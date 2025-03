FDA clears new class of antibiotic with nod for GSK’s Blujepa

Ushering in a new class of antibiotics, the U.S. FDA approved GSK plc’s gepotidacin for use in uncomplicated urinary tract infections. Branded Blujepa, the oral triazaacenaphthylene bacterial topoisomerase inhibitor is indicated for treating female adults and adolescents, 12 and older.