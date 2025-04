ACC.25

AI-enhanced ECG readings beat clinicians and labs in identifying MI

When every minute matters, quickly determining which patients in the emergency department need urgent care for myocardial infarction can save lives. Researchers at the University Hospital Münster in Münster, Germany, developed a deep learning model that can detect features on electrocardiograms that more accurately identifies which patients require urgent revascularization than clinicians and provides results faster than high-sensitivity troponin lab tests.