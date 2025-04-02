BioWorld - Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Edwards’ Early TAVR refutes surveillance recs for aortic stenosis

April 1, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Don’t wait. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.’s additional insights from the Early TAVR trial showed a clear benefit for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in patients with asymptomatic aortic stenosis.
