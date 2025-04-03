BioWorld - Thursday, April 3, 2025
GE Healthcare taps into Japan radiopharma market with Nihon buy

April 2, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. gained full ownership of Nihon Medi-Physics Co. Ltd. after acquiring the remaining 50% stake from Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. on March 31.
