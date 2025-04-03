BioWorld - Thursday, April 3, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

MHRA’s AI Airlock program includes a generative AI tool

April 2, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) unveiled the pilot version of its AI Airlock in 2024, and the agency posted a list of the products that are taking part in this version of a regulatory sandbox.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence Digital health Europe MHRA