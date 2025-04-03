BioWorld - Thursday, April 3, 2025
Medtronic, Recor commence hostilities over RDN patents

April 2, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The renal denervation patent wars are now in full swing, with Medtronic plc and Recor Medical LLC landing the first blow in this chapter of the med tech patent struggles.
