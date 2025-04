CMR Surgical hauls in $200M to take surgical robot to the US

CMR Surgical Ltd. secured more than $200 million in funding to bring its surgical robotic system, Versius, to the U.S. market and expand elsewhere. The financing, which came in the form of equity and debt, is “highly important” for the company and comes at the right time as it is “expanding and growing nicely,” company CEO Massimiliano Colella told BioWorld.