Calla Lily secures £1M for progesterone delivery device

April 3, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Calla Lily Clinical Care Ltd. secured £1 million (US$1.3 million) in funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research to begin clinical trials of Callavid, a drug delivery technology which treats women at risk of miscarriage.
