FDA clears Artrya’s AI-based coronary anatomy software

April 3, 2025
By Tamra Sami
The U.S. FDA cleared Artrya Ltd.’s Salix Coronary Anatomy software that analyzes coronary computed tomography angiogram scans via AI to better diagnose coronary artery disease.
