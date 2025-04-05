BioWorld - Saturday, April 5, 2025
Med-tech Q1 financing rose 28% year over year to $8.27B

April 4, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech companies brought in $1.96 billion across 41 financings in March 2025, marking a decline from the $3.52 billion raised in 65 transactions the month prior. Despite the monthly dip, the sector remains on solid footing.
