BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, April 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Med-tech Q1 financing rose 28% year over year to $8.27B
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Med-tech Q1 financing rose 28% year over year to $8.27B
April 4, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
Med-tech companies brought in $1.96 billion across 41 financings in March 2025, marking a decline from the $3.52 billion raised in 65 transactions the month prior. Despite the monthly dip, the sector remains on solid footing.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings