Samantree secures series B extension to take total to $20M

April 4, 2025
By Shani Alexander
French venture capital firm Karista led a series B extension financing round for Samantree Medical SA to take the total raised in the round to $20 million. The funds will be used to launch Samantree’s Histolog scanner in the U.S. market.
