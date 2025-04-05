BioWorld. Link to homepage.
» Samantree secures series B extension to take total to $20M
Samantree secures series B extension to take total to $20M
April 4, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
French venture capital firm Karista led a series B extension financing round for Samantree Medical SA to take the total raised in the round to $20 million. The funds will be used to launch Samantree’s Histolog scanner in the U.S. market.
