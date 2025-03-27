BioWorld - Thursday, March 27, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

ADT-007, a first-in-class pan-RAS inhibitor, addresses complex RAS mutational landscape of human cancers

March 27, 2025
Researchers from ADT Pharmaceuticals and affiliated organizations have published preclinical data for the pan-RAS inhibitor ADT-007, being developed as an anticancer agent.
BioWorld Science Cancer