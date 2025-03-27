Infection

Decoy Therapeutics’ antiviral candidates show broad activity against multiple viruses

Decoy Therapeutics Inc. has announced that a series of antiviral drug candidates previously designed by its Imp3act platform to be broadly effective against viruses of the paramyxoviridae family have also shown promising in silico activity against measles and Nipah viruses. The candidates were previously shown to be active in vitro against respiratory syncytial virus and human parainfluenza virus 3.