BioWorld - Thursday, March 27, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

PBGENE-DMD restores dystrophin functioning in DMD

March 27, 2025
Precision Biosciences Inc. recently presented a new gene-editing approach, PBGENE-DMD, which could allow life-long benefits to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
BioWorld Science Conferences Genetic/congenital Musculoskeletal Neurology/psychiatric