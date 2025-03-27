BioWorld - Thursday, March 27, 2025
Respiratory

Financing at Tribune Therapeutics supports targeting CCN protein family to treat fibrosis

March 27, 2025
Tribune Therapeutics AB has raised €37 million (US$40 million) in seed and series A funding to advance a portfolio of therapies targeting central drivers of scar tissue formation.
BioWorld Science Financings Inflammatory Respiratory Series A